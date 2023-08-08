Nexus Circular’s CEO Jodie Morgan Receives ICIS Emerging Leader Award

ICIS is thrilled to announce Jodie Morgan, the CEO of Nexus Circular, as the recipient of the esteemed 2023 ICIS Emerging Leader Award.

This prestigious award stands as a testament to a leader who has demonstrated exceptional prowess within their organization, propelling a culture of excellence. This individual showcases robust leadership skills and has made substantial contributions to the chemical sector at an early stage in their career.

“I am delighted to state that we are at the forefront of the advanced recycling industry, making a positive and tangible impact in addressing the pressing challenges associated with used plastics in our environment,” remarked Jodie Morgan, the accomplished CEO of Nexus Circular.

She further elaborated, “With the unwavering support of our dedicated investors and strategic partners, we are dynamically executing the next phase of growth, geared towards expediting the circular economy for plastics. Our focus remains steadfast on satisfying the substantial market demand for products that incorporate recycled plastic.”

Since assuming the role of CEO at Nexus Circular in November 2021, Morgan has spearheaded an impressive equity raise, amassing over $150 million. Additionally, she has masterminded the establishment of enduring contracts that supply pyrolysis oil feedstock to major polymer producers, resulting in the creation of circular virgin-quality plastics. These sustainable practices offset the reliance on fossil-based resources. Furthermore, Morgan has successfully orchestrated the expansion of manufacturing capabilities at two key sites.

Joseph Chang, the esteemed global editor of ICIS Chemical Business, lauds Nexus Circular’s pivotal role within the recycling ecosystem. He notes, “Nexus is a critical player in the realm of recycling, boasting technology capable of processing even the most challenging plastic waste, including films. The scaling up of their operational capacity is poised to yield a substantive impact, pivotal in advancing circularity.”

In recognition of her remarkable achievements, Jodie Morgan will be formally honored with the ICIS Emerging Leader Award later this year. Additionally, she will partake in a comprehensive video interview with ICIS, a fitting follow-up to the ICIS Recycled Polymers Conference, scheduled to transpire in Chicago, Illinois, US from the 7th to the 8th of November.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Nexus Circular is renowned for its utilization of proprietary pyrolysis technology and an energy-efficient process. This innovation converts plastics, particularly films and flexible packaging, that would otherwise find their way into landfills. The result is a superior ISCC PLUS-certified pyrolysis oil, which seamlessly integrates into existing petrochemical infrastructure, obviating the need for subsequent treatment or further refinement.

The advanced recycling methodology pioneered by Nexus Circular proficiently harnesses a range of waste plastics, including high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density PE (LDPE), polypropylene (PP), and polystyrene (PS). Notably, these plastics collectively constitute approximately 60% of all plastic types produced.

Affirming the company’s influential stature, Nexus Circular has secured multi-year offtake agreements with industry giants such as Shell, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Braskem, and LyondellBasell.