Kura Elevates Customer Experience with Tech-Driven Platform Investment

Kura, the UK’s largest independent outsourcer, is undergoing a contact centre capability transformation with Avaya Enterprise Cloud. The solution, set for rollout this summer, empowers Kura to furnish its clients, including prominent energy and financial services firms, with comprehensive inbound and outbound contact centre services on a robust platform. This offering includes options to incorporate features such as speech analytics, digital and social channels, and secure PCI payments.

Avaya Enterprise Cloud delivers advanced contact centre capabilities as a service (CCaaS) through dedicated cloud deployment. Initially catering to 600 advisors, Kura’s tailored solution will replace five on-premise systems, eliminating limitations posed by complex ISDN-based telephony and multiple support providers. Backed by contractual service level agreements and a designated service delivery manager, the new Avaya Enterprise Cloud CCaaS reduces the total cost of ownership compared to the legacy environment.

Janine Hunt, Client Partnership Director, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “Avaya Enterprise Cloud is poised to elevate our business. It equips us to provide clients with advanced features that elevate customer experience.”

Kura’s Avaya Enterprise Cloud solution introduces the following capabilities:

– Inbound call routing with encrypted call recording.

– Complex outbound campaigns with dynamic agent scripts, daily dialing modifications, and tagged call recordings.

– SIP trunk services to support telephony.

– Open API-based integration with external applications including Syntelate XA agent scripting, Kura’s workforce management system, management information, and client desktop.

Steve Joyner, Vice President of UK & Ireland, Avaya, emphasized the value of a seamless hybrid cloud experience, combining the strengths of on-premises and cloud solutions for minimal disruptions, maximal ROI, and innovative outcomes.