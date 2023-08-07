iPhone 15 On the Horizon: September 2023 Debut

Apple fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of the new iPhone 15, which is expected to be unveiled in September 2023. The iPhone 15 is rumored to offer several improvements and features over the previous generation.

According to a report by Forbes https://www.forbes.com/ the iPhone 15 launch event could take place on September 13, 2023, which is a Monday. This is based on the historical pattern of Apple’s previous events, which usually occur on the second Tuesday or Wednesday of September.

However, the report also notes that there is a possibility of a delay.

Another report https://www.forbes.com/ suggests that the iPhone 15 could be delayed until October 2023 due to the ongoing global chip shortage and supply chain issues.

iPhone 15 to launch in four models: 15, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max, featuring colors like black, white, red, blue, green, and purple.

The iPhone 15 will likely feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will have a similar display size but with a higher resolution of 1179 x 2556 pixels and 1290 x 2796 pixels respectively.

The iPhone 15 will reportedly have a 48MP primary camera with a larger sensor and improved low-light performance. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will have a similar primary camera but with additional features such as a periscope-style telephoto lens, a LiDAR scanner, and an ultra-wide angle.

The processor of the iPhone 15 will be another key upgrade. The iPhone 15 will be powered by the A16 Bionic chip, which will be based on a 5nm process and offer faster performance and better efficiency. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will have an even more powerful A17 Bionic chip, which will be based on a 3nm process and offer unprecedented speed and capabilities.

The battery life of the iPhone 15 will also be improved thanks to a new stacked battery technology that will allow for more capacity in a smaller space. The iPhone 15 will have a battery capacity of around 3,100 mAh, while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will have around 3,600 mAh and 4,400 mAh respectively.

The software of the iPhone 15 will be iOS 16, which will introduce new features and enhancements such as improved privacy controls, redesigned notifications, enhanced Siri, and more.