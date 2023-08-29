Hytera Communications Launches New Headquarters in South Africa

Hytera Communications a prominent global provider of professional communication technologies and solutions, has officially relocated its Southern African headquarters to Maxwell Office Park in Johannesburg.

Innovative Experience Center

Mark Zheng, Director of Hytera Southern Africa, remarks, “Beyond being a superior workspace for our team, our new office encompasses an innovative experience center. This center serves as a focal point of our growth strategy, enabling our valued customers to gain hands-on insight into our products and solutions.

Over the past two decades, our products have garnered acclaim from industrial and public safety users in the region, thanks to their pioneering and innovative attributes.”

Potential to Birth New Employment Opportunities

The inauguration of this new facility reflects Hytera’s enduring confidence in the potential of the region. Consequently, the move is expected to generate additional employment opportunities, thereby contributing to the growth of the local community.

Commemorating Two Decades of Operation in SA

Commemorating two decades of operation within the Southern African market, Hytera has achieved substantial milestones in the region. The company has catered to a diverse clientele spanning public safety, emergency response, transportation, mining, utility, and commercial sectors.

Wide Spectrum of Offerings

Its comprehensive portfolio of solutions has gained widespread adoption throughout Southern Africa. These solutions encompass a spectrum of offerings, ranging from mission-critical and business-critical push-to-talk and push-to-x solutions with audio, video, and data capabilities to sophisticated command and control center solutions. Moreover, Hytera’s expertise extends to video processing, storage, and analytics.

State-of-The-Art Facility

Positioned in Johannesburg, the new regional headquarters represents the largest facility established by the company in Africa. This pivotal addition supplements the existing network of regional sites spread across the continent.

As countries in Southern Africa steadfastly pursue economic advancement and heightened domestic safety, Hytera’s cutting-edge technologies empower both enterprises and governmental bodies with reliable and secure connectivity whenever the need arises.

Zheng further elaborates, “In tandem with our existing product portfolio, we remain dedicated to innovation that aligns with evolving customer demands. We are diligently working on several new products slated for launch later this year. Anticipation is high as we eagerly look forward to unveiling these offerings to the local market at the Africa Tech Festival in November.”