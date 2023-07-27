Vodacom’s Tribute to YeboGogo’ Campaign Star, Professor Kole Omotoso

Vodacom pays a heartfelt tribute to Professor Kole Omotoso, a renowned figure widely known as the face of Vodacom’s beloved ‘YeboGogo’ advertising campaign, who passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Professor Omotoso fondly referred to as “the Yebo Gogo man,” left an indelible mark on the hearts of most South Africans through Vodacom’s iconic adverts that promoted the brand in the early 1990s and early 2000s.

Shameel Joosub, the CEO of Vodacom Group, expressed deep sorrow at the news of Professor Omotoso’s passing. He emphasized that the late professor was not only a respected academic and playwright in the country but also an iconic figure who played a crucial role in elevating the brand Vodacom through the innovative ‘YeboGogo’ advertising campaign, which earned numerous accolades. Professor Omotoso’s legacy is profound, having played a significant role in firmly establishing the brand Vodacom, with its deep African roots, in the national consciousness. Mr. Joosub also extended his personal heartfelt condolences to Professor Omotoso’s family.

During the early 1990s, as democracy took hold in South Africa and shortly after Vodacom was granted a license to operate in the country in 1994, Professor Omotoso took on the role of the face of its advertising campaigns. His image dominated the advertising media landscape, making him one of the most recognizable figures in the nation and symbolizing the evolving beginning of a new South Africa.

Born on April 21, 1943, in Akure, Ondo state, Nigeria, Professor Omotoso became a South African citizen in 1999. He married Marguerita Omotoso, an architect and urban planner from Barbados, and they had three children, including the talented actor, director, and filmmaker Akin Omotoso, as well as the accomplished author and architect Yewande Omotoso. The late professor studied at King’s College, Lagos, the University of Ibadan, and the University of Edinburgh.

Vodacom cherishes Prof. Omotoso’s campaign, evoking emotions, and nostalgia, and fostering connections with customers. People will always cherish his impact and the memories he leaves behind.