SAS Securely Provisions AI and Decisioning Capabilities

At the Snowflake Summit 2023, SAS, the leader in analytics, announced a new capability that allows the secure provisioning of SAS® Viya® AI and decisioning capabilities within the Snowflake Data Cloud.

This development, known as Snowpark Container Services (private preview), enables SAS to offer SAS Viya to existing joint customers and potential customers seeking optimal data utilization.

The collaboration between SAS and Snowflake aims to deliver automated, scalable, and portable decisioning solutions, reducing costs and complexity throughout the process. By leveraging this partnership, users can save time, mitigate risk, and maximize their data without the need for platform transfers.

Snowpark Container Services: Expanding Snowpark’s Scope

Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, unveiled Snowpark Container Services, a feature designed to broaden the capabilities of Snowpark.

With this enhancement, organizations can run third-party software and full-stack applications directly within their Snowflake account.

By utilizing cutting-edge tools and software without compromising security, customers can seamlessly enhance the value of their data.

Bringing Generative AI and Decisioning Capabilities Closer to the Data

Torsten Grabs, Senior Director of Product Management at Snowflake, emphasized the company’s commitment to expanding Snowpark and the partner ecosystem.

This expansion allows users to fully leverage the Data Cloud by running a wide range of applications within Snowflake, eliminating tradeoffs.

The integration of SAS Viya’s capabilities within Snowflake brings generative AI and decisioning capabilities closer to the data, enhancing security, data governance, and time-to-insight for customers.

Enabling Advanced Applications with Snowpark Container Services

Snowpark Container Services has already empowered multiple organizations, including SAS, to deliver sophisticated applications.

By combining SAS’ leading analytics and AI platform with Snowflake’s advanced cloud technology, customers gain access to the full AI and analytics life cycle, spanning data discovery, modeling development, and decisioning.

This powerful partnership enables interactive, real-time insights across industries such as banking, government, healthcare, and financial services, all within a secure environment.

Bryan Harris, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at SAS, highlighted the significance of Snowpark Container Services for joint customers.

He emphasized that the integration allows them to leverage SAS Viya AI and decisioning capabilities within Snowflake, enabling critical insights and better decision-making.

By collaborating with Snowflake, SAS aims to drive productivity gains and innovation for its customers, democratizing the creation and deployment of AI in the Snowflake Data Cloud.