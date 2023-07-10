Key topics and featured speakers at Digital Finance 2023

Digital Finance Africa 2023, hosted by IT News Africa, is a prominent conference scheduled for the 2nd of August at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg. It gathers industry-leading experts, innovators, and stakeholders from across Africa’s financial sector.

This highly anticipated event provides a dynamic platform for engaging discussions surrounding the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in the realm of digital finance. As technology continues to reshape the financial landscape at a rapid pace, the conference aims to delve into key topics that are vital for fostering sustainable development and growth of digital finance in Africa.

Let us delve into the top key topics and speakers that will be covered at Digital Finance Africa 2023.

– How big data analytics can boost KYC/AML efforts

– Leveraging AI for enhanced customer service and experience

– Open Banking: The Key to unlocking embedded finance innovation

– How CBDCs & Crypocurriences can coexist and complement each other

– Exploring the future of digital payments

– Protecting financial data and assets in the digital landscape

Confirmed speakers include:

Chipo Mushwana- Executive of Emerging Innovation at Nedbank Retail

Mo Kola- CTO, Business Solutions, Foschini Retail Group

Richard Nunekpeku, Vice President, Legal & Strategy for Ghana Fintech & Payment Association

● Dr. Christoph Nieuwoudt, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at FNB

● Steve Uma, CIO & Head- IS and Technology at NSIA Insurance Nigeria

● Dr. Nomonde Nyameka Ngxola, Managing Director at Stratosphere Technologies

● Echezona Agubata, Head IT Strategy & Governance at Union Bank Nigeria

● Thabo Ndlela, MD, Financial Services at Accenture

● Gabriel Swanepoel, Country Manager for Mastercard South Africa

● Emmanuel Morka, CIO at Access Bank (Ghana)

● Christoff Pienaar, Partner at Webber Wentzel

● Matimba Trevor Mabasa, Head: Technology & Operations: Governance, Risk and Compliance at Standard Bank

● Paul Mulder, Senior Solution Sales Professional at The CRM Team

● Moerieda Mackay, CEO and Founder of Stride

● Dr. KaZeem Kolawole Durodoye, Senior Expert, Digital Finance at Frankfurt Schl. of Finance & Business

Digital Finance Africa 2023 promises to be an engaging and informative platform for exploring the transformative power of digital finance in Africa.

For more information about the conference, including speakers, sponsoring or exhibiting.

click here:https://itnewsafrica.com/event/event/digital_finance_africa/

(t) contact: +27 12 012 5801

email: events@itnewsafrica.com