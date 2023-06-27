MTN Group Welcomes New Executive Operations: Market

MTN Group is delighted to announce the return of Stephen Blewitt to MTN as Operations Executive: Markets, effective from July 1, 2023.

Stephen will be taking over the role previously held by Wim Vanhelleputte, who is leaving to pursue new opportunities outside the company.

In his new position, Stephen will be responsible for the WECA markets, including Liberia, Guinea Conakry, Guinea Bissau, and Congo Brazzaville. Additionally, he will provide general operations support across the same region, reporting to Ebenezer Twum Asante, the Senior Vice President: Markets.

Having most recently served as the Group Chief Operating Officer of Digicel in Kingston, Jamaica, Stephen Blewitt brings a wealth of experience to his role. During his tenure, he successfully oversaw multiple areas, including marketing, information technology, procurement, financial services, gaming, and digital media. Stephen achieved milestones for Digicel, including acclaimed campaigns and turning around the French West Indies market.

Prior to Digicel, Stephen was CEO of MTN Cameroon, making significant contributions to its growth and success. He held leadership roles at MTN Benin, Namibian mobile operator MTC, and 3D Holdings. Stephen’s career also includes positions at Autopage Cellular, Telkom Mobile, and MCell in Mozambique.

Furthermore, he is a published author of marketing, sales, and business books, showcasing his expertise and thought leadership in the industry.

“I would like to express its deep appreciation to Wim Vanhelleputte for his significant contributions to the company.” Said MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita. “During his time as CEO of MTN Uganda and MTN Cote d’Ivoire, Wim led Opco’s impressive recovery and drove notable growth. His departure is sincerely acknowledged and best wishes are extended to him for his future endeavors.”

