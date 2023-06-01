Liquid C2 and INOVO Partner to Enhance African Contact Centers’ Customer Experience with Integrated Cloud Solution

Liquid C2, part of pan-African technology group Liquid Intelligent Technologies, has teamed up with INOVO to bring an omni-channel cloud contact center solution to clients in several African countries. The partnership covers Zimbabwe, Zambia, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and South Africa.

INOVO’s cloud contact center solution offers businesses the ability to optimize channels, processes, data, and their workforce, ultimately enhancing the customer experience. The solution is highly flexible and scalable, enabling businesses to add functionality securely as needed.

According to INOVO CEO Wynand Smit, many businesses struggle to provide seamless and personalized customer experiences due to technology operating in isolated silos. INOVO’s cloud contact center solution, combined with their industry knowledge and experience, aims to bridge this gap. By connecting existing business apps, systems, customer contact channels, and data sources, and leveraging technologies like DPA, contact center analytics, and workforce optimization, the solution enhances efficiency and customer experience.

Winston Ritson, Chief Operations Officer of Liquid C2, emphasizes the importance of customer journey control for businesses across various sectors. Liquid C2’s partnership with INOVO enables seamless and hyper-personalized customer engagement across all channels, facilitating business success. With a focus on connecting people throughout Africa, Liquid C2 is enthusiastic about providing customers with an improved way to engage with theirs through INOVO’s secure cloud contact center solution.

INOVO CEO Wynand Smit believes that Liquid is the ideal partner due to their commitment to connecting the African continent and their technical capabilities within each country. The partnership will not only enable fast delivery but also assist INOVO in selling their products in new markets.

By joining forces, Liquid C2 and INOVO aim to streamline the process of improving end-to-end customer experience for contact centers, making it easier and faster to implement necessary changes.

//Staff writer