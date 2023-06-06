AI-Powered LetzChat and Managed Health Transform Language Solutions

AI is revolutionizing the way we work, live, learn and communicate. LetzChat, is the revolutionary AI-powered language translation tool that operates live and in real-time in a staggering 104 languages across all forms of communication.

As of 5 June 2023, the platform partnered with Managed Health, a prominent employee benefits company, placing the power of real-time translations into the hands of all employees. This collaboration aims to provide Managed Health and its clients with cutting-edge language solutions to enhance communication and inclusivity in the workplace.

As the global workforce becomes increasingly diverse, language barriers pose significant challenges for organizations seeking to foster effective communication and provide equitable services to their employees. Recognizing this need, LetzChat has developed an innovative AI-powered language translation solution that enables seamless and accurate real-time translation across multiple languages.

By integrating LetzChat’s advanced translation technology into their employee benefits platform, Managed Health aims to break down linguistic barriers, ensuring all employees have equal access to vital information and services.

“We are thrilled to partner with LetzChat to provide our clients with a state-of-the-art language solution,” said Ernie Hinojosa, CSO of Managed Health. “By leveraging LetzChat’s cutting-edge AI technology, we can empower organizations to bridge communication gaps and foster a more inclusive workplace environment.”

LetzChat’s language solution utilizes machine learning algorithms to provide accurate and contextually relevant translations. This advanced technology helps organizations streamline processes, improve customer service, and enhance employee engagement.

The partnership between LetzChat and Managed Health represents a significant step forward in addressing the language challenges faced by organizations in today’s globalized world.