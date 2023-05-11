Transform Your Business with AI: The Power of AI Unleashed Roadshow Series Comes to South Africa

The CRM Team and BUI are thrilled to announce the Power of AI Unleashed Roadshow Series, which will take place in various locations across South Africa from May to August 2023. This series of events will provide valuable insights into the latest advancements in AI technology and how it can be leveraged to transform business operations.

The Power of AI Unleashed Roadshow Series will feature a team of AI experts who will share informative presentations, interactive demonstrations, and networking opportunities, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the latest developments in AI and how it can be applied in their industries.

The highlight of the series will be a discussion on Dynamics 365 Copilot, an AI-powered virtual assistant designed to provide advanced capabilities for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, as well as Modern Cybersecurity- A new mindset

The roadshow will kick off on May 18th, 2023, at The Saxon in Sandton, Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal on July 12th, 2023, and Western Cape on August 16th, 2023, at venues to be announced.

The Power of AI Unleashed Roadshow Series features a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Rynhardt Grobler, Director of The CRM Team, Bathabile Sambo, Technical Specialist at Microsoft, Paul Mulder, Senior Solutions Sales Professional, Dirk Prinsloo, BUI Solution Architect, Michael O’Donovan, Business Applications Technical Specialist, and Roehan Manders, Head of Project Delivery.

Register now to stay ahead of the curve and discover the latest trends in AI technology. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to transform your business with AI. To register for the event, please visit https://thecrmteam.com/ai-roadshow/.

//Staff writer