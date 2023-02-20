The Rise of AI in Content Creation and Translation: How ChatGPT and DeepL are Revolutionizing eCommerce

With the advent of ChatGPT, a powerful machine learning model from OpenAI, it is evident that artificial intelligence is on the rise. In fact, the prevalence of such AI-powered tools has sparked a conversation about the future of editors and writers, as many are concerned that such technology could render their skills obsolete. Thanks to tools like ChatGPT, the process of writing and generating text can now be completed in mere seconds, and with almost the same level of quality as that produced by human editors. This is a trend that is reminiscent of how the translation industry was transformed by DeepL, a translation tool based on machine learning, in the past.

In this article, we will explore about AI revolution in eCommerce and the benefits that businesses can expect to see from adopting these new technologies.

Impact of AI

This phenomenon has had a particular impact on the eCommerce industry. As search engines like Google require a significant amount of high-quality content in order for web pages to appear at the top of search results, the need for such content can now be automated with Aimeos, the first eCommerce framework to integrate ChatGPT and DeepL directly. This integration allows editors to generate text on any given topic in just seconds, and have it translated into 29 different languages.

The potential applications of this technology are vast. In addition to generating product descriptions and specifications, the AI model can also generate helpful tips for customers, such as styling advice for fashion or health information for allergy sufferers. The AI model has been trained using a vast array of existing publications available on the internet, which ensures that the content produced is of a high standard and is relevant to the topic at hand.

It is worth noting that the quality of the text generated by ChatGPT is heavily influenced by the volume of pre-existing text available in the relevant language. However, thanks to DeepL’s ability to translate high-quality texts into less common (European) languages, the professionalization of online stores in these regions is likely to be accelerated significantly.

Conclusion

The integration of AI-powered tools like ChatGPT and DeepL has transformed the way in which we generate and translate text. This technology has the potential to automate content creation in a wide range of industries, particularly in eCommerce, where the need for high-quality content is essential for businesses to succeed. With its ability to generate content in seconds and translate it into 29 different languages, the integration of ChatGPT and DeepL within Aimeos is likely to have a significant impact on the future of online stores.