Red Hat Launches Ansible Automation Platform on Google Cloud

Red Hat, a leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the availability of Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Google Cloud, providing a common and flexible IT automation solution that extends from the cloud, to the datacenter and out to the edge without additional complexity or required skills. Delivering Ansible Automation Platform on Google Cloud gives IT teams easier access to a familiar, industry-leading IT automation framework already integrated with their operations, enabling them to start automating more quickly at scale across the entire IT ecosystem.

According to an IDC report, “to reduce the complexity and training costs of supporting multiple clouds, IT will look for a ‘learn-once and run-anywhere approach’ to automation. Vendors with an infrastructure as code approach to provisioning cloud resources tightly coupled with automation will gain market share.”

As the complexity of managing multiple cloud footprints grows and leads to expanding skills gaps, organisations need technology that’s flexible and innovative while maximising existing knowledge and resources. Ansible Automation Platform provides the critical infrastructure to deploy more scalable automation, with a cloud-native architecture. This helps to extend the role of automation across the IT organisation, lowering barriers to entry and freeing up IT teams to drive greater business value. The platform’s availability on Google Cloud Marketplace helps simplify self-deployments, providing ready access to straightforward, cloud-optimised automation that’s ready from Day 0.

Organisations can deploy Red Hat’s self-managed offering directly from the Google Cloud Marketplace to quickly start automating the management of their Google Cloud resources. With Ansible Automation Platform, Google Cloud customers can access pre-integrated services that they are already familiar with, including Google Virtual Private Cloud, security groups, load balancers, Google Compute and instance groups, making it easier to deploy and manage their automation. In addition to integrated billing, customers can count Ansible Automation Platform toward any existing enterprise committed spend agreements with Google.

Packaged cloud content like Red Hat Ansible Certified Content Collection for Google Cloud helps perform automation in customers’ environment and across the organisation by enabling more efficient ways to create, share and manage content, with the security to run it when and where it’s needed. IT teams can integrate automation with existing organisational processes and governance at scale as demand requires, with a consistent, end-to-end cloud automation experience.

Ansible Automation Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace deepens Red Hat’s commitment to customer choice across the hybrid cloud, making it easier for customers to purchase and deploy Red Hat solutions on leading cloud providers. Joining Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP and Red Hat OpenShift on Google Cloud Marketplace, customers and partners can consume Red Hat solutions in the ways best suited for their IT and business needs.

Availability

Self-managed Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform is now available directly to customers through Google Cloud Marketplace.

Staff writer