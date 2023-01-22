Bring Your Own License now supported with Nutanix on OVHcloud

OVHcloud who has recently received the Nutanix EMEA Service Provider of the Year partner award, continues to enrich its Nutanix on OVHcloud solution by adding a BYOL offer in addition to existing packaged offerings. Current Nutanix customers and partners can now bring their Nutanix Cloud Platform* licenses onto OVHcloud dedicated and Nutanix-qualified High Grade HCI Intel servers benefiting from license portability and application migration transparency. Their Nutanix hyperconverged environment (HCI) is pre-deployed in just a few hours and ready to be used with their personalised infrastructure.

Nutanix on OVHcloud solution enables faster application migration from on-premises to the cloud all the while benefiting from OVHcloud infrastructure. Thanks to a low carbon footprint and best-in class PUE & WUE indexes , OVHcloud infrastructure stands out by its overall sustainability including a circular approach where the server lifecycle is thoroughly optimised. Furthermore, OVHcloud datacentres comply with high security and data protection standards.

“We are absolutely delighted to pursue our strong partnership with Nutanix in addressing new use cases and providing our partners within the ecosystem with new business opportunities” said Sylvain Rouri, Chief Sales Officer OVHcloud.

With this new offering, OVHcloud can fulfill users’ needs, from addressing seasonal infrastructure peaks in-demand to building a Disaster Recovery Plan (DRP), all the while providing a cost-effective solution. Just like the Nutanix on OVHcloud packaged offer, the BYOL offer is comprised of 27 variants of dedicated and Nutanix-qualified High Grade HCI Intel processor-based servers and includes in/out traffic, which contributes to improved OPEX for significant savings when compared to non-HCI IaaS.

“As a company, we prove time and again the strength of solid partnerships. OVHcloud already has a fantastic grasp of the technology with its existing Nutanix on OVHcloud offering. For this reason, it makes sense for us to extend our relationship to include a BYOL model,” said Dom Poloniecki, Worldwide Sales Chief of Staff and Head of Sales Strategy & Operations at Nutanix. “The real winners here are our joint customers and partners looking for cost-effective ways to scale into an OPEX model in the cloud, but who, to date, have been reluctant to make the switch from an on-premises environment. With OVHcloud and Nutanix, they have the best of both worlds”

Nutanix on OVHcloud solution is a scalable and ready-to-use HCI platform, in packaged offer and now also in BYOL offer, based on OVHcloud dedicated Nutanix-qualified Hosted Private Cloud infrastructure. It is now available for online ordering across EMEA and Canada with datacentres located in Canada, France, Germany, and UK.

Staff writing