ASUS Announces All-New Vivobook Go 15 OLED and Vivobook Go 14

ASUS today announced the 15.6-inch Vivobook Go 15 OLED (E1504F) and 14-inch Vivobook Go 14 (E1404F), two exciting and affordable lifestyle laptops that help make users productive or keep them entertained, wherever they go.

These light and compact laptops feature superior OLED (E1504F) or IPS (E1404F) displays and powerful ASUS SonicMaster sound systems with DTS Audio Processing for immersive entertainment. The design is stylish and practical, with thoughtful touches that make the user’s life easier, such as a 180° lay-flat hinge. Built to survive any lifestyle, these tough laptops are US military-grade tested for durability using the world’s strictest test regime[i].

Speedy performance for any task is assured by up to AMD Ryzen 5 7000-series processors, 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 512 GB PCIe® SSD. Other user-friendly features include an ASUS ErgoSense keyboard; smart conferencing via the HD webcam with ASUS 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR), AI noise cancelation, and a physical privacy shield; and a useful suite of ASUS apps including MyASUS, GlideX and ScreenXpert 3.

Superior sound and vision

Vivobook Go 15 OLED delivers stunningly crisp and clear visuals from its up to FHD OLED display. The 16:9 NanoEdge slim-bezel design gives users more screen space for multitasking and immersive viewing, and it offers Pantone® Validated color rendering with an average Delta E color accuracy of less than 2, and a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 gamut. The fast 0.2 millisecond response time ensures smooth motion scenes. Adaptive Dimming uses the ASUS AiSense camera to monitor the user’s gaze, reducing the screen brightness if the user looks away or moves away. This feature is part of the ASUS OLED Care package that helps to maximize the life of the display.

Vivobook Go 14 has a clear and bright FHD IPS display with wide viewing angles and an 83% screen-to-body ratio. Both displays also ensure a reduced risk of eye strain during long viewing sessions thanks to their TÜV Rheinland eye-care certification for low blue-light and flicker-free operation.

Both laptops feature incredibly powerful, crystal-clear sound with ASUS SonicMaster and DTS Audio Processing. The combination of hardware and software boosts the volume, and removes noise to improve audio clarity for truly immersive sound.

Light, compact, stylish and tough

Measuring 17.9 mm thin and weighing from just 1.3 kg, the new Vivobook Go models are designed to be compact enough to slip into any bag, and light enough for easy one-handed carrying. They feature three never-out-of-fashion color options — Mixed Black, Cool Silver, and the brand-new Cozy Green — along with signature Vivobook details like the raised logo tag on the lid, a warning-stripe pattern on the Enter key, contrasting colored rubber feet on the base, and a stylish V-shaped air vent.

The new Vivobook Go laptops are strictly tested to ensure their durability in everyday use, using the latest MIL-STD-810H US military-grade standard with up to 12 test methods and 26 individual tests — the industry’s most stringent testing regime.

Speedy performance

Vivobook Go 15 OLED and Go 14 are powered by up to AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processors, with 16 GB of speedy LDDR5 memory and 512 GB of storage to help users complete all their daily productivity missions. For on-the-go convenience, the battery can be fast-charged to 60% capacity in around 49 minutes[ii].

Ultrafast connectivity is provided by up to WiFi 6E enhanced with ASUS WiFi Master technology for fast and stable connections. The comprehensive I/O ports include a USB-C® 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 port, HDMI® output and an audio combo jack — so it’s easy to for users to connect all their existing peripherals, displays and projectors, wherever they are.

Feature-packed

Superior typing comfort is assured with the full-size ASUS ErgoSense keyboard, which has a 19.05 mm key pitch, a 0.2 mm key-cap dish, and long 1.4 mm key travel that gives it an incredibly satisfying feel, with the optimum bounce and travel calculated with fine-tuned precision. Additionally, Vivobook Go 14 is available with an optional ASUS NumberPad 2.0 — a virtual numeric keypad embedded in the touchpad — for easy data entry. Excellent privacy is provided by the physical webcam shield, and there’s an optional fingerprint sensor that allows one-touch login with Windows Hello.

For enhanced video and audio conferencing, there’s an HD camera with ASUS 3DNR technology that makes videos as clear as they can be. AI noise-cancelation employs machine learning to isolate unwanted noise from human speech, so users can easily hear what everyone else is saying, in any environment.

The laptops also come with a collection of easy-to-use productivity-enhancing ASUS apps, including GlideX for cross-device screen sharing; MyASUS for easy access to updates, apps, customer service and performance optimization; and ScreenXpert 3 for easy multi-display management.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED (E1504) and Vivobook Go 14 (E1404) will be available in South Africa from March from Takealot and Computer Mania. The Vivobook Go 14 will retail for R8,699 and the Vivobook Go 15 OLED for R13,999.

