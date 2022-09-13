Cellulant Teams Up with Orange to Expand Payment Options in Bostwana

Orange Money, the mobile money service of Orange and leading Pan-African payments company, Cellulant have announced a new partnership to enable card-to-wallet transfers for eight banks in Botswana.

The Orange Money Card-To-Wallet service in Botswana enables customers to transfer money online from any bank account to an Orange Money wallet.

The Orange Money Card-To-Wallet service is available to all Orange Botswana customers with bank accounts, allowing them to instantly send money to any Orange Money wallet regardless of who they bank with.

The sender does not need to have an Orange Money account; they are only required to have a registered Orange sim card, while the recipient needs an Orange Money wallet.

This partnership enables customers to move funds from their bank accounts through their cards straight into their Orange Money wallets.

While most banks in Botswana have Mobile apps, a few still do not provide this option for their customers. This solution will now allow bank customers to move money from their bank accounts to their Orange Money wallets through the Orange Botswana website, a process that is powered by Tingg. This applies to both the banks that have apps and those that do not.

The partnership further solves the long queues that customers have to make to access the agents. This solution, therefore, gives bank customers more options and as a result, customers experience ease and accessibility in moving money seamlessly.

Customers can also buy airtime and access other MNO services using their Visa or Mastercard debit and credit cards through Tingg.

“This service affirms our commitment towards contributing positively to the growth of the informal and financial services sectors. The introduction of Card-To-Wallet aligns with our financial inclusion strategy that is centred around providing relevant and convenient solutions that address our customers’ everyday needs, as well as addressing our priorities around placing our customers first” said Orange Money CEO, Seabelo Pilane

Cellulant’s payments platform, Tingg, which integrates 211 banks across Africa, is a one-stop payments aggregator for multinational corporations, mid-caps and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Tingg’s uptake across Africa is in high gear, with products like in-store payments which leverage mobile money and mobile banking as payment methods through USSD and QR Codes.

This streamlines business administration processes for merchants while expanding the range of payment options they can offer to customers, ensuring maximum choice and flexibility both offline and online.

“Africa accounted for 70% of worldwide mobile money transaction value in 2021. Instant digital payment solutions have significantly increased across the continent in recent years. Tingg by Cellulant is at the frontline in ensuring that digital financial solutions are available across the continent,” says Bathusi Beleme, Cellulant Botswana Country Manager.

“Cellulant has been in Botswana for over 11 years now as a technical solutions partner providing digital banking & value-added services to the banks in the country. We are pleased to partner with Orange Money Botswana to power payments for their Card-to-Wallet service. This is in line with our strategy to extend our services to merchants in Botswana with a view of helping them digitise their payments,” Beleme adds.

This partnership has allowed Orange to increase their digital cash-in reach to 100% as they were previously only open to Absa and Standard Chartered Bank through the Bank to Wallet product offering.

In addition, customers can also purchase airtime, data and voice bundles using their Visa cards.

