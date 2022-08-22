Check Out the New Footage for The Last of Us TV Series

HBO has revealed the first footage of The Last of Us TV series in a trailer announcement for all its upcoming shows. The 30-second clip was played at the end of an announcement roll and it features footage of The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal as Joel and Game of Throne’s Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

Fans of the critically acclaimed and commercially enormous video game series, and especially of the first game, will no doubt notice important story beats when watching the teaser. Including a snapshot of Joel running with his daughter Sarah (played in the TV series by Nico Parker) as the events that bring about the apocalypse occur in the US around them. Other story-important events are also hinted at.

Check out the 30-second teaser below:

Official! The Last of Us is coming to HBO! pic.twitter.com/J8V91SwfcL — The Last of Us HBO – Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) August 21, 2022

Bill (played by Parks and Recreation’s Nick Offerman) is revealed for the first time, as well as our first look at a clicker (The Last of Us‘ particularly terrifying brand of zombies) stuck to a wall with cordyceps fungi. It seems the series will take almost direct influence from the games with its design, with scenes and creatures looking near identical to the 2014 masterpiece.

The Last of US TV series is set to follow the events of the first video game, with survivor and anti-hero Joel escorting probably the most important person in the world, Ellie, to “safety”. Together the two discover what’s left of the United States on their travels as they confront the horrors of the apocalypse and find in each other what they once had lost.

Currently, the series is set to be released in 2023, but no official date has yet to be set.

Naughty Dog Remakes The Last of Us Part 1

The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog is currently working on a full remake of the first game for the PS5 console. Reportedly, the game will feature all the events of the 2014 title remade from the ground up with 2023 graphics and gameplay.

Surely, the remake will aim to be released alongside the first season of the TV series on HBO to capitalise on the surge in interest.

By Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter