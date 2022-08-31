SA Startup NoPBX Expands to Namibia

NoPBX, South Africa’s own locally developed cloud PBX-over-GSM solution, has expanded its services to Namibia.

Launched in SA at the end of 2020, NoPBX says it has enjoyed rapid growth since then amongst small and medium-sized businesses – the “SME” market – boasting clients across all industries, from agriculture and technology to hospitality, events, doctors and lawyers.

The unique NoPBX platform allows any business to set up their own business switchboard and be active in minutes, including choosing their own telephone numbers, and using just their existing cellphones.

In fact, the name NoPBX is a play on the fact that with a NoPBX system you need none of the usual items needed for a phone system – no technical assistance, no physical phone lines or telephones, no hardware, no battery backup, no technicians, and no contracts.

“NoPBX has done away with all the complexities and most of the costs of owning a business telephone system,” says Anton Potgieter, MD of Trabel, the developers of NoPBX.

“… moreover, it makes corporate level telecommunications now accessible to companies of any size, from a single user to tens or even hundreds of employees.”

NoPBX chose to partner with TelePassport Communications in Namibia, a well-respected and established Namibian company and supplier of integrated communications solutions.

The commercial launch of NoPBX in Namibia follows a comprehensive proof-of-concept phase, during which the technology was bedded down and thoroughly tested on the Namibian phone networks.

Potgieter reports that “The testing has been very satisfactory. The Namibian networks, with which we need to interconnect and operate, are world-class, making integration easy to do, and resulting in superb performance and call quality.”

TelePassport Communications MD Nadia Zilio adds, “This launch is the culmination of over a year of effort by all the parties. We are very excited to be able to bring this revolutionary product to Namibia and are really looking forward to providing new and exciting business telecom offering to Namibian businesses.”

Edited by Staff Writer.