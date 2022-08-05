Meta Expands Instagram’s NFT Support to Africa

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is expanding its NFT and digital collectable support on the Instagram social media platform to countries in Africa and other continents.

The international expansion follows the initial test launch of the product in May. Now users in more than 100 countries in Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas will be able to share their NFTs on Instagram

The new feature allows people to connect a digital wallet, share digital collectibles (NFTs), and automatically tag both a creator and collector for attribution and comes with integrations with crypto sites Coinbase and Dapper. Users will have to connect their digital wallets before they are able to post NFTs on their accounts.

NFTs can be shared by users on their main feeds as well as in Stories and in direct messages. Digital collectibles will have a shimmer effect when posted.

Coinbase Wallet and Dapper Wallet are now accepted as third-party wallets compatible for use on the platform and Instagram is also expanding its supported blockchains to include Flow, in addition to Ethereum and Polygon.

African creator Elsa Majimbo, who has 2.5 million followers on the platform has been announced as part of Meta’s IG Alpha Digital Collectible program and is currently displaying 1 NFT on her account.

