Huawei MatePad 10.4 2022 Edition Launches in South Africa: Here’s the Price + Specs

Huawei South Africa today announced that the new Huawei MatePad 10.4 2022 Edition, the company’s next-generation smart office mid-range educational tablet, is now available at selected retailers in South Africa and on the Huawei online store.

The device is marketed as an office helper of sorts, featuring a 10.4inch 2k FullView Display and four speakers tuned by Harman Kardon for a more immersive sound experience.

Slim and portable (weighing 450 grams), the Huawei MatePad 10.4 2022 Edition is also compatible with the Huawei M-Pencil Package (2nd generation) and offers users multiple smart features in addition to a wide range of notetaking apps.

Specifications

Display and Sound



The device boasts a 10.4inch 2K Huawei FullView Display with an 84% screen-to-body ratio, featuring no antenna break points exposed on the bezels or across the back cover. Its screen is capable of 2K QHD (Ultra High-Resolution) display.

Huawei says that the device has dual TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free certifications, meaning that negative impact on users’ eyes is minimised.

Moreover, the Huawei MatePad 10.4, 2022 Edition comes with a quad-channel, quad-speaker sound system, as well as professional tuning by Harman Kardon.

The device comes with three microphones and Huawei’s self-developed noise cancellation technology. These algorithms can distinguish between voices and noise in real time and filter out the latter for the best experience.

Hardware and Software



The Huawei MatePad 10.4, 2022 Edition is equipped with the second-gen Huawei M-Pencil Package. The stylus brings system-level stylus capabilities including Huawei FreeScript, Annotate and Take snippet, making handwriting input more efficient and convenient.

In terms of additional hardware, the MatePad comes with a Huawei Smart Keyboard supported by Bluetooth connectivity and features 1.3mm key travel to offer office workers and students a better typing experience.

It also features the Multi-Window and App Multiplier functions. Multi-Window allows the opening up to four windows of different apps simultaneously.

Battery

The device comes standard with a 7,250mAh battery and can remain on standby for up to 28 days, according to Huawei. It is capable of up to 12 hours of continuous local 1080p HD video playback, which seems quite impressive.

In addition, the tablet supports 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge, requiring only 2.5 hours for a full charge battery life.

Pricing and Availability

The Huawei MatePad 10.4, 2022 Edition is available from today in South Africa at selected retailers on the Huawei online store for just R6,499.00.

