South Africa’s TymeBank Appoints 3 New Senior Executives to “Increase Diversity”

TymeBank, one of South Africa’s fastest-growing digital banks, has today announced the appointment of three new executive committee members, all of whom will report directly to TymeBank CEO Coen Jonker, who took over the reins of the company on 1 July 2022.

The banking group says these latest appointments are set to bring additional “strength and diversity” to TymeBank’s senior leadership team, as it focuses on boosting the bank’s growth trajectory and unique value proposition.

“I am excited to welcome these talented and experienced individuals to TymeBank’s senior leadership team,” said TymeBank CEO Coen Jonker.

“Running a digital bank requires unique skills and attributes. We are extremely fortunate that two of the appointments come from within the group, while our new CFO is a seasoned banker who will help sharpen our focus on reaching profitability in 2023,” Jonker added.

The following people have joined TymeBank’s executive committee:

Yusuf Dockrat joins TymeBank as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO)



Yusuf Dockrat is a qualified Chartered Accountant with 20 years of financial services experience.

His most recent role was CFO and Senior Vice President HBZ Bank Limited (South Africa). As CFO of TymeBank, Dockrat will play a key role in the bank’s growth trajectory as well as developing business strategies and aligning them to financial outcomes.

Linda Appie Promoted to new Chief Marketing Officer(CMO)



Linda Appie has been promoted to TymeBank Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), with oversight for the planning and execution of the bank’s research, marketing and communication initiatives.

She joined TymeBank in 2020 as Head of Marketing, bringing with her a wealth of marketing experience in emerging markets and a strong track record in delivering results in marketing and innovation projects across the various brands she has worked on in her career.

Prior to joining TymeBank, Appie occupied brand management roles at Coca-Cola and Tiger Brands Limited. She holds a Bachelor of Business Science from the University of Cape Town and an MBA from GIBS.

Bruce Paveley Appointed as new Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Bruce Paveley has 32 years of experience in the technology field, mostly in the banking sector.

His experience spans application development, IT, business and fraud operations, architecture, design, AWS cloud and cyber security. He has been with Tyme Group since 2017 as Head of Technology Innovation, Data and Infrastructure.

Prior to that he held several senior roles at Standard Bank, including Head: Infrastructure Products and Services and spent several years at Faritec, a listed IT services and solutions company, as a consultant to various companies.

In his new role as CTO, Paveley will be responsible for TymeBank’s IT, Cyber and Operations teams and will also play a significant role in introducing new products and services as a key business enabler.

