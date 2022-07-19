Slack to Increase its Prices for the First Time Ever

Slack, the messaging platform designed for the office, will be increasing its prices in September and has also announced changes to its free plan.

According to The Verge, this is Slack’s first price increase since its launch in 2014. Monthly Pro subscriptions will increase from $8 to $8.75 per user per month, and annual Pro subscriptions will increase from $6.67 to $7.25 per user per month.

The increases will only affect Pro customers worldwide. Organisations that are on Slack’s Business Plus and other custom plans will not be affected by the price hike.

Slack said that it will also open a range of new features to free users including clips, which allow anyone to send audio and video and screen-share messages in direct messages.

The messaging software platform will also be simplifying subscription limits, it said.

“Instead of a 10,000-message limit and 5 GB of storage, we are giving full access to the past 90 days of message history and file storage, so you’ll never have to guess when your team will hit your limit,” it said.

“The majority of our active free teams will have access to more of their message history with the new 90-day limit compared to the previous limit. No matter how much your free team uses Slack, you’ll always have access to 90 days of history,” it added.

Although the price increases take effect on 1 September for Pro subscribers, Slack said Current customers on an annual Pro subscription can lock in the existing annual rate of $6.67 USD per user per month for another year by renewing the annual Pro subscription early, before 1st September. Customers currently on a monthly Pro subscription can also lock in the existing annual rate for one year by switching to an annual Pro subscription before 1st September.

