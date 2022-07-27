Shoprite Group Takes its Petshop Brand Online

The Shoprite Group announced it is expanding its e-commerce presence by taking its Petshop Science brand online.

This comes as the pet economy continues to grow in South Africa – in just one year, Petshop Science has opened 22 physical stores around the country.

Petshop Science Online offers a broad selection of more than 2 000 pet-related products. These include food, treats, toys, and more from premium brands like Hills, Montego, Dog’s Life, Eukanuba, Ultra Dog, Royal Canin, Rogz, and Nandoe.

With the pet sector in South Africa now worth over R7 billion ($415 million), the Group continues to expand its pet-related offerings. It launched pet insurance in 2020 and now offers SA’s most affordable pet insurance, from just R69 ($4.09) per month. In 2021, the Group became the first local retailer to open standalone Petshop Science stores.

“We’ve been working hard to deliver superior service, range, and value to local pet parents. With the launch of Petshop Science Online, we’re adding another way for South Africans to access all of this – but without leaving their homes,” says Mark Cotton, Head of eCommerce at the Group.

Petshop Science customers can now also create online profiles for their pets, which include their pet’s name, birth date, type, and breed. Customers can access these profiles in stores, and it enables PetShop Science to serve loyal shoppers with special offers tailored to their pets’ needs.

The Group will charge an R75 ($4.45) delivery fee for orders less than R450 ($26.70) and orders placed by 16h00 within a 60km radius from Cape Town CBD and Sandton will qualify for next-day delivery.

Edited by Zintle Nkohla

Follow Zintle Nkohla on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter