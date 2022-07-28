Safaricom to Start Offering Coding Lessons for Kids in Kenya

Safaricom customers will now be able to buy tokens for coding lessons on the mobile operator’s financial service platform M-Pesa.

Once they have successfully made a purchase customers will be able to activate the coding lessons which will last an entire year on their kid’s tablets, laptops, and desktop computers.

Safaricom will be working with Kodris to see this new business venture through.

“We are excited to partner with Kodris to expand access to learning solutions to more than 30 million M-Pesa customers who can now conveniently access the Kodris Mini App through our M-Pesa Super App,” said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa.

According to Business Daily, the deal between Safaricom and Kodris follows the approval of the coding curriculum by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development as the government moves to boost digital literacy for learners.

Kodris Africa CEO Mugumo Munene said that the partnership will encourage digital literacy in Kenya.

“The skills that students will learn will be relevant today and tomorrow and allow them to explore and unleash their creativity and innovativeness in a highly digitized and computerized world which offers growth opportunities,” he said.

The software company will be offering the syllabus to 49 other countries.

Coding, also known as computer programming, is a way of communicating with computers — it’s like writing a set of instructions to tell a computer what actions to take.

