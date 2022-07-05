Rumoured Apple Watch Series 8 Might Feature Body Temperature Sensor

Apple, the giant technology company, is rumoured to be releasing a bunch of new devices later this year including the Apple Watch Series 8, which will reportedly come with a body temperature sensor function.

According to a report by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, the smartwatch should be able to tell you if you have a fever. He says it could recommend you see a doctor or use a thermometer.

Gurman says this new feature still has to pass some internal testing.

“In April, I reported that Apple has been aiming to add body-temperature detection to its Series 8 model, assuming the capability passes muster during internal testing. I now believe the feature is a go for both the standard Apple Watch Series 8 and a new rugged edition that’s aimed at extreme sports athletes,” Gurman writes in his report.

Gurman says the feature is unlikely to be available in the new version of the lower-end SE, which is also coming this year. He says that other hardware changes to the smartwatch will be very minor, other than the body temperature sensor.

“As I mentioned earlier, the new models are likely to offer the same processing power as the Series 6,” Gurman says.

According to The Verge, Gurman had also indicated that the Apple Watch Series 8 could also be used to predict fertility window – the shifts in body temperature could help people know when they are most likely to get pregnant and possibly predict when the period would come. Gurman’s recent report, however, only mentioned fever detection.

By Zintle Nkohla

