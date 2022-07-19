Netflix is Testing New Features to Combat Password-sharing

Netflix, the giant streaming platform, is testing new ways to combat password-sharing on its platform.

On Monday the streaming giant added a new “Netflix Homes” feature in Argentina, El Salvador, Horundas, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic, according to The Verge.

Netflix said that as of 22 August 2022 users who stream on TVs or TV-connected devices will see an option to add an extra home, which will result in additional fees they pay per month.

“If you will only be using this TV for a limited time, you can watch Netflix for up to 2 weeks at no extra charge as long your account has not been previously used in that location. After that time, the TV will be blocked unless you add the extra home,” it said on the support page for Netflix Horundas.

Netflix said that users will also be able to review and control where their account is being used.

“Signing out of a location means that your account will also be signed out from all TV or TV-connected devices associated with that location, and someone can sign back in if they have your password,” Netflix explained.

The streaming giant advised that users change their passwords to prevent their accounts from being used in different locations and additional homes being added.

The company added that adding an extra home will depend on your current plan as follows:

Basic : add 1 extra home

: add 1 extra home Standard : add up to 2 extra homes

: add up to 2 extra homes Premium : add up to 3 extra homes

Users will also be able to remove extra homes and that will result in all devices in that home being disconnected from the account.

In March, Netflix announced that it would be charging users who share their passwords outside their homes extra fees on their accounts. It also said users will be able to transfer profile information either to a new account or an Extra Member sub-account so that the viewing history, My List, and personalised recommendations, stay the same for that particular profile.

