Google to Slow Down Hiring for the Rest of the Year

Google CEO Sundar Pachai has told employees that the company will be slowing down the pace of hiring for the rest of the year.

According to The Verge, Pachai says the giant tech company will not be freezing hiring entirely, it will still hire for engineering, technical, and other critical roles. However, the pullback will mean pausing development and re-deploying resources to higher priority areas.

Google says in the second quarter of 2022 alone it added approximately 10,000 new employees.

“Because of the hiring progress achieved so far this year, we’ll be slowing the pace of hiring for the rest of the year, while still supporting our most important opportunities. For the balance of 2022 and 2023, we’ll focus our hiring on engineering, technical and other critical roles, and make sure the great talent we do hire is aligned with our long-term priorities,” the internal memo to the employees reads.

“Moving forward, we need to be more entrepreneurial, working with greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we’ve shown on sunnier days. In some cases, that means consolidating where investments overlap and streamlining processes,” Google says.

By Zintle Nkohla

Follow Zintle Nkohla on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter