All the Changes Facebook is Making to Your Feeds

Facebook says that it will make changes to News Feeds on the platform, adding a Feeds tab that will only show users content from friends and pages that they follow, without suggested content.

“One of the most requested features for Facebook is to make sure people don’t miss friends’ posts,” Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO, said.

“So today we’re launching a Feeds tab where you can see posts from your friends, groups, Pages and more separately in chronological order. The app will still open to a personalized feed on the Home tab, where our discovery engine will recommend the content we think you’ll care most about. But the Feeds tab will give you a way to customize and control your experience further,” he said.

According to The Verge, the giant social media network will still have the usual Home tab that shows users’ posts from friends and family and recommended or suggested posts, too. So in a way, the news feeds will be split into two.

The new feature will be more like TikTok, taking on the Reels or Stories format. TikTok has become one of the largest threats in the social media service realm, with more than 1 billion users worldwide. It is slowly making its way to the top as the most popular social media platform, hence other platforms like Facebook have to keep up.

By Zintle Nkohla

Follow Zintle Nkohla on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter