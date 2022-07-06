aYo Joins Forces with Clickatell to Launch WhatsApp Customer Channel

African insurtech aYo Holdings has launched a WhatsApp channel in its markets across Africa to make it easier for its customers to communicate with the company without the need for phone calls or in-person interactions.

The new WhatsApp channel is the result of a newly signed partnership with South Africa’s Clickatell, which provides mobile messaging, engagement, and commerce solutions to companies that conduct business with mostly mobile-based customers.

The WhatsApp channel will allow aYo’s customers to submit documents as part of the claims process and access content like FAQs, videos, voice notes, and brochures using WhatsApp. Eventually, the company plans to build out the channel to the point where customers can sign up for cover and submit claims.

Heidi Badenhorst, group head of strategy and special projects at aYo Holdings, said the Clickatell solution would make the process of getting cover easier than ever for its customers and provide an improved customer experience.

“We’re growing rapidly across Africa, and we’re constantly looking for ways to make our customers’ lives better and easier. WhatsApp is widely used in all our markets and offering them this channel will make it easier for customers to sign up for insurance, communicate with us, and upload and submit claims from their mobile phone,” said Badenhorst.

“The benefit of WhatsApp is that we can build intuitive button or picture-based journeys to make it easy for our customers who may not be able to read or understand lengthy customer processes.”

Channel Availability

The new channel is already available in all of aYo’s active markets – Uganda, Ghana, Zambia, and Côte d’Ivoire. To access it clients can either click on the WhatsApp link in an SMS, save the country-specific WhatsApp number and send Hi, or scan the QR code and then follow Menu options.

Clickatell’s SVP of Enterprise Sales: Growth Markets, Werner Lindemann, said the partnership would help aYo provide a convenient, optimal customer experience by making connections, interactions, and transactions accessible anytime, anywhere using WhatsApp.

“African consumers love [to] chat, and the broad reach of WhatsApp makes it the perfect channel for aYo to serve its customers,” said Badenhorst.

