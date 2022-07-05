Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit 2022 – Managing Risk and Continuity in the Public Sector.

Public sector organisations are currently at more of a risk than ever before to be the target of a cyber-attack, be it aimed ransomware or social engineering like phishing – these attacks cost countries millions, if not billions, of dollars every day. Cybercriminals are only becoming more advanced, and more dangerous.

In Africa, the situation is dire with top international cybersecurity education firm KnowBe4 reporting that the continent faces a growing array of cyber threats from espionage, critical infrastructure sabotage, and organized crime. It also notes a skills shortage, with a growing 100,000-person gap in certified cybersecurity professionals.

The truth is: These attacks are preventable, you just need to be equipped with the right know-how to defend your public organisation and stop it from being the next Transnet.

If your public organisation is digitally connected, like all successful modern enterprises should be, then you cannot afford to miss the Public Sector Security Summit 2022 (#PubliSec2022), to be held on 2nd and 3rd August 2022.

This world-class event will allow you to learn from local and international case studies and hear from public sector security experts, enabling you to bolster cyber security within your public organisation, all from the comfort of your home or office.

Topics will outline emerging threats against the public sector, global cybersecurity and data protection best practices, and how to mitigate risks.

5 Reasons to Attend the Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit 2022:

Learn from the latest case studies showcasing cyber-security best practices to save you time, money and protect you from the next attack.

Hear from top local and international cybersecurity experts speak on a range of public sector security-oriented topics.

Review the latest cybersecurity solutions available, and learn how to deal with the most-recent emerging threats.

Have a chance to network with expert speakers, top-of-the-range security vendors, and colleagues in other public sector organisations.

Increase your cybersecurity awareness, upgrade your skills and change your company’s behaviours – protecting you from the next imminent and inevitable cyber-attack.

Don’t miss out – Register now for #PubliSec2022 and prepare your public organisation before the attack comes. Because once your systems are compromised, it will already be too late.

By Staff Writer.