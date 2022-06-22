Proven Consult Partners with Leading Insurance Firm in Africa to Provide Intelligent Business Automation

Proven Consult, a leading automation technology firm, has partnered with a prominent insurance company headquartered in Nairobi, and operating in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

The partnership aims to accelerate digital transformation in the insurance industry in Africa through the implementation of Proven Consult’s latest technologies and marks the beginning of a series of projects for Proven Consult in Africa, signalling the company’s readiness to provide essential business services and play an integral part in the automation journey of its African clients.

The insurance provider will be deploying Proven Consult’s Intelligent Business Automation Solutions to automate repetitive and otherwise time-consuming tasks, allowing employees to work on insight-driven activities and increase business efficiency. As part of their agreement, Proven Consult will assist in the automation of thirty Business processes to deliver the most effective business benefits.

The implementation of Intelligent Automation processes over a manual system will enable the company to enhance its customer satisfaction, achieve operational excellence, and increase employee engagement. Consequently, this will also refine data quality, accuracy, and overall process improvement.

“We aim to expand our presence in the region, and on that account, this partnership is a very exciting initiative for Proven Consult. It aligns with our pursuit to leverage the latest technologies for the benefit of our customers in Africa, and contribute to the advancement of their business goals,” said Vishal Manchanda Regional Business Manager at Proven Consult.

“Our solutions will help improve their operational efficiencies, enabling them to be more agile in answering the ever-evolving demands of the market,” Manchanda said.

Automation has become a focal point for organizations across the globe, and Africa is no exception. Across the continent, the implementation of the latest technologies is bringing about a myriad of changes in sectors such as finance, bringing about opportunities for economic development and meeting consumer demands.

With over a decade of experience, Proven Consult, a leader in the business process automation field, has successfully partnered with global companies implementing Intelligent Automation solutions such as process automation for banking reconciliation and insurance onboarding automation solutions, by utilizing the UiPath Platform. The company’s long-standing reputation for delivering long-term engagements to customers has cemented clients’ confidence to further their business objectives.

By Staff Writer.