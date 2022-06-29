MTN Group Launches ‘Voice’ Brand Film to Empower Youth in Africa

The MTN Group on Wednesday released the second instalment of its brand refresh with the ‘Voice’ brand film to empower the youth.

In February, MTN launched its new logo and brand campaign to anchor its strategy, Ambition 2025, to build leading digital solutions that enable Africa’s progress across the telecom, fintech, infrastructure, API and content and messaging ecosystem.

The “What are we doing today?” campaign is driven by the insight that all progress comes from action and that the energy and optimism of Africa’s people together with MTN’s commitment to enabling Africa’s digital progress, will contribute to the progress of consumers, countries and ultimately, the African continent, the company says.

“Africa is a continent with significant potential and MTN is intent on playing its part in harnessing this potential by bringing relevant solutions to consumers that enable digital and financial inclusion and help them progress in their daily lives,” it says.

“Africa’s youth are at the core of this potential and progress, and our brand refresh centres on them as they hold the future in their hands. With the ‘Voice’ brand film, we hope to inspire in them that their voices matter, and to use the power of their voice to impact positive change and advance the progress of everyone on the continent,” said Bernice Samuels, Executive for Marketing.

As an extension of the release of the ‘Voice’ brand film, MTN Group has partnered with TBTM Studios to sponsor Season 3 of ‘The Mic: Africa’ an interactive talent search programme aimed at empowering and uncovering talented youth across the continent.

The Groups says this production is an embodiment of its commitment to finding and giving “do-ers” from across Africa an opportunity to use their voice to respond to the invitation of ‘’What are we doing today?’’ The public will be able to view ‘The Mic: Africa’ on the Premium Free TV app via ayoba, the Superapp, taking Africa by storm.

The Group expressed that it is looking forward to revealing the details of its involvement and association with this exciting production in the next few weeks.

