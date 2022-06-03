Microsoft Appoints New MD for Innovation Hub in Kenya

Microsoft African Development Centre (ADC) has announced Catherine Muraga as the new MD to lead 450 full-time employees working in areas such as software engineering, machine learning, data science, market research, and infrastructure.

Muraga will be replacing Jack Ngare, who has led ADC since its commencement in 2019. She has experience of over 15 years in IT and is well-versed in the IT landscape in Kenya and the region as she worked in a variety of industries such as manufacturing, aviation, and banking, according to Techweez.

“I am excited to be joining the ADC at this particular time and look forward to continuing the tremendous work that has already begun,” Muraga said.

Before joining Microsoft Muraga led the Engineering team at Stanbic Bank Kenya and South Sudan and was a member of the bank’s Executive Leadership team.

She holds a BSc in Computer Science, went to Columbia Business School Digital Strategies for Business, and has been part of the Oxford University Fintech Programme.

The ADC recently relocated to its new facility to Dunhill Towers along Waiyaki Way in March, from Microsoft’s office, where it had been hosted for the previous three years, Techweez reported.

The new facility will house the engineering, design, research, and innovation teams, as well as the Microsoft Garage, an incubation hub established as part of the continent’s ongoing efforts to scale tech innovation.

This investment in innovation hubs across Africa is part of Microsoft’s ongoing plans for enabling digital transformation, bridging gaps in infrastructure, connectivity, and capability while creating a sustained societal impact on the continent.

By Zintle Nkohla

