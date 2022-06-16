Exclusive Networks Partners with the International Chamber of Commerce Trade

Exclusive Networks, a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, today announced it has signed a partnership agreement with the ICC’s Trade for prosperity initiative to become the cybersecurity partner of choice for its new global awareness programme aimed at its 45 million-member organisations.

As part of the programme, Exclusive Networks will provide specialist cybersecurity expertise and knowledge to CEOs and business leaders of some of the world’s fastest-growing companies, helping to guide and educate business heads as to what they need to know, what they need to do and who can provide the products and services to help them safeguard their businesses against growing cyber threats as they navigate the uncharted waters ahead and return to sustainable growth and profitability.

“Our mission is to drive the transition to a totally trusted digital world for all people and organisations,” stated Jesper Trolle, CEO at Exclusive Networks.

“To achieve this we need to build an ecosystem of partners – a cyber coalition of the willing if you like – to help raise awareness, educate, inform, guide and advise organisations on how to combat the growing threat of cybercrime. With its global business reach and scale the ICC Trade for Prosperity initiative is a perfect partner to help with this mission and we are delighted to be partnering with them as part of this important programme.”

With a network of 45 million individual business members, crossing all borders and continents, the ICC is a supranational organisation, sitting above governments and uniquely positioned to guide, advise and assist businesses in spreading their international trading wings and connect them with product and service solution providers that can help them enter, establish and thrive in new markets across the globe.

Commenting on the partnership Andrew Roberts, Head of Publishing at ICC Trade for Prosperity, said, “Cybersecurity is critical in protecting today’s digitally driven global economy, and the need to build cyber resilience within organisations has never been greater. Having carefully assessed the needs of business leaders within our member companies, as they look to take advantage of new digital technologies and infrastructure such as cloud, it was clear we needed a specialist cybersecurity partner to join the programme. With its global scale, expert resources and specialist skills in cybersecurity, Exclusive Networks was the obvious choice and we are delighted to have them on board.”

By Staff Writer.