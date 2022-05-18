Zoho Announced as Platinum Sponsor for the Digital Transformation Forum 2022

Zoho Corp, a global technology company, has officially been announced as Platinum Sponsor for the upcoming Digital Transformation Forum 2022 to be held at the Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa on 31 May 2022.

This hybrid event will see industry experts come together to tackle ideas on how to navigate the future-of-work, future-of-integration, connected digital experience, data management, and digital innovation strategies all in efforts to prepare your business for its successful digital transformation journey.

Zoho Officially Joins DTF2022 as Platinum Sponsor

With 50+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world’s most prolific software companies.

Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 10,000 employees. It respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. More than 75 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself.

By Staff Writer.