What You Need to Know About MTN’s New Reduced LTE & 5G Deals

MTN has announced price reductions and more value to customers on its MyMTN Home Fixed LTE and 5G home portfolios. The MyMTN Home Fixed LTE and 5G offers are available until 31 July 2022.

“At MTN we are committed to providing connectivity at affordable rates for all South Africans to enable more people to enjoy the benefits of a modern connected world with as little impact on their pockets as possible”, says Mapula Bodibe, Chief Consumer Officer at MTN South Africa.

The MyMTN Home Uncapped Fixed LTE and 5G internet promotional deals are shown below:

According to MTN, its Uncapped Fixed LTE 10Mbps Max Speed offering has been reduced from R499 PM for 24 months to R399 per month for a more extended signup period of 36 months – an R100 reduction but for a longer commitment.

Its uncapped Fixed LTE 20Mbps Max Speed was reduced by R50 from R699 PM for a 24-month commitment to R649 PM.

Finally, its fastest offer 30Mbps Max Speed was also reduced by R50 for a 24-month commitment.

All LTE offers include a 4G Wi-Fi router but also come with a “Fair Use Policy” which means that the “Uncapped” LTE offerings are soft-capped at 400GB, 600GB and 700GB respectively.

MTN’s Uncapped 5G offerings were both also reduced by R100 each, as seen above. These deals also come with a soft cap of 1000GB and 2000GB respectively.

In order to offer even more affordable options, MTN has dropped the price of its MyMTN Home capped deals and also provided more value to our customers.

The new promotional deals are shown below:

MTN’s MyMTN Home Capped 160GB offer was reduced by R20, while the 240GB offer was reduced by R100, as well as the 360GB offer. The offer that sees the most price reduction is the 1000GB Capped MyMTN Home offer saw an R400 price reduction as seen above.

“We are seeing increasing demand in growth for Fixed LTE connectivity solutions since launching last year. MTN believes everyone deserves the benefits of modern connected life and through these affordable deals our customers will have the opportunity to connect on SA’s best network. We intend to continue offering innovative and cost-effective solutions to keep South African households connected at the most affordable rates, while bringing unparalleled quality of service,” says Bodibe.

The new MyMTN Home pricing offers are available online at www.mtn.co.za or in-store or by calling 0831233667.

