Julie Snell of the Scotland 5G Centre Joins This Expert Line-up of Speakers at the #DTF2022

Julie Snell, Chair of the Scotland 5G Centre, is set to speak at the upcoming Digital Transformation Forum 2022 held in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on 31 May 2022 at the Maslow Hotel.

This hybrid event will see industry experts come together to tackle ideas on how to navigate the future-of-work, future-of-integration, connected digital experience, data management, and digital innovation strategies all in efforts to prepare your business for its successful digital transformation journey.

Snell has 35+ years of experience as a business leader having successfully established new technology markets and led technology innovation in telecoms and digital IT endeavours.

She was part of the leadership team that developed BT’s first public Wi-Fi project, BT Openzone, and spent five years on the board of the global telco group Wireless Broadband Alliance, with two years as Chair of the board.

In 2017, Julie was appointed as director and CEO of Bristol’s Smart City infrastructure and computer network company Bristol is Open.

A woman of many hats, Snell is currently Chair of the Scotland 5G Centre, as well as Non-Executive Herefordshire & Worcestershire Health & Care NHS Trust, Non-Executive Director of the Worcester Local Enterprise Partnership, VP of the Urban Technology Alliance, a global community of international smart city players, Non-Executive at Col8, and an Enterprise Advisor for The Careers & Enterprise Company, mentoring to help young people realise their employment ambitions.

