DSTV Content Creator Awards to Host The Kasi Marketing Lab in Khayelitsha

The DSTV Content Creator Awards will be hosting Kasi Marketing Lab in Khayelitsha, a township in the Western Cape, South Africa. It will be a learning day for emerging creatives, marketers, and influencers.

In a country where youth unemployment sits at a staggering 64.4%, content creation can become a viable source of income, and the awards want to do what they can to help. As such, as a build-up event, the awards are hosting the Kasi Marketing Lab in Khayelitsha. The awards will be streamed as a ‘TikTok Live’ all day so that creators from all over South Africa can watch and learn too.



A line-up of guest speakers, all specialists within their fields, has been secured for the six-hour session.



The panel of speakers will include:

Thabisa Mkhwanazi, Executive Head of Marketing, Multichoice SA.

Content creators, Omar Morto and Moghelings

Carla Harris, Media Partnerships Lead for TikTok South Africa.

Pierre Cassuto, Global CCO of Humanz

Natasha Goosen and Kwazi Ngubane, Influencer Relations specialists at One-eyed Jack.

Bukelwa Monqo, Director at Atmosphere Communications.

Luvuyo Rani, CEO, and co-founder of Silulo Technologies.

Cameron Naidoo, Chief Rule Breaker of Guerilla Africa.

The Kasi Marketing Lab will be giving all attendees (present and watching online) a brief so that they can enter the Kasi Content Creator Award, which is one of the event’s 22 award categories.

The five nominees will be announced in June and will be profiled by DStv, TikTok, and all the event’s platforms.



The winner will be announced (from five nominees) at the awards event in August and will receive a trophy, R5,000, and a paid content creation campaign from one of the event’s partners.



There are 20 mentorship opportunities available with business mentorship initiatives from Entrepreneurs’ Organization Cape Town.



The CEO of Silulo Technologies, Luvuyo Rani, is the one that made it possible for the event to be held in Khayelitsha. Silulo Technologies pioneers information communication technology in emerging and rural communities, and helps empower youth through access to digital skills training, IT business services, and employment channels.



The Kasi Marketing Lab will take place at the Isivivana Centre in Khayelitsha on Monday 23 May 2022 from 09:30-16:00, for both in-person attendees and live-streamed via media partner TikTok.

People who wish to register for the Kasi Marketing Lab can go to the DStv Content Creator Awards website at https://contentcreatorawards.co.za/kasi-content-creator-v2/ and for any queries, they can email info@contentcreatorawards.co.za.

Edited by Zintle Nkohla

Follow Zintle Nkohla on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter