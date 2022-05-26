Commvault Signs Partnership with Logicalis for Metallic SaaS

Commvault, a recognised global enterprise leader in intelligent data services across on-premises, cloud, and Software as a Service (SaaS) environments, has announced a new partnership with Logicalis for them to be an integrator for the Metallic SaaS platform via the Microsoft Market Place in the African region.

They will be the first Microsoft/Commvault partner to launch this service on Microsoft Market Place, according to the announcement from Commvault.

Gerhard Fourie, Channel Lead at Commvault Africa, explains the deal stems from Commvault’s drive to select partners that are aligned with its ethos and go to market strategy, underpinned by Logicalis’ global alliance footprint with major players such as Microsoft and Cisco.

“This, as well as Logicalis’ technology skills, expertise and reputation in the market made it the logical next step for us to want to onboard them as a partner and to start working with them,” Fourie says.

“Essentially, Logicalis fits in with where we are trying to go with our partner strategy, in that we are looking for partners with the skills to help us to build our product portfolio and deliver it to our customers. These skills are not just in the area of product technology, but also in terms of delivering an as-a-service model.”

Global Presence

Logicalis is a global solutions integrator owned by the JSE-listed Datatec group and has been operating internationally for more than two decades. The company entered the South African market five years ago and currently has a presence in 38 countries, employing more than 7,000 people.

Morné Laubscher, CTO at Logicalis South Africa, says that from a local market perspective, the agreement with Commvault makes great sense as Commvault has the most comprehensive offering when it comes to a heterogenous multi-technology approach to on-premises data centres.

This is in addition to its ability to extend this architecture into the cloud in a hybrid manner alongside its ability to provide world-class protection for cloud workloads inside the Microsoft public cloud.

“In the enterprise space, with Commvault’s Metallic, we are able to provide a holistic service on one platform, which tackles a lot of the complexity from the environment and gives us the ability to provide a turnkey, trustworthy service, at a cost-effective rate,” says Laubscher.

What is Metallic

Metallic is part of Commvault’s Intelligent Data Services Platform that enables organisations to proactively simplify and manage the complexity of enterprise data.

Microsoft leverages Commvault to manage and protect some of its most important data, including data in Azure, Office and other technologies.

Metallic covers the entire spectrum of data protection, with its biggest focus being the protection of Microsoft 365 environments that are hosted on the Microsoft cloud platform. It is also the ideal platform to protect hybrid cloud environments and workloads, including end-point devices, physical server environments and virtual environments.

