Nokia G21 Launches in Kenya: Specs, Price & Availability

The Nokia G21 has arrived in Kenya and Nokia says that the phone will be launching with Android 12 as its default operating system.

Specs

According to Techweez, the G21 has picked a few new tricks compared to its predecessor, the G20. The Nokia G20 was released in April 2020 with spatial audio capture and 3-day battery life.

The new phone comes with security updates and upgrades to the OS. Nokia says that their latest security updates are two times more than that of competitors and that customers’ data will be safe.

The G21 will also have all the latest features with two years of OS upgrades and should be ready for Android 12, Nokia says.

When it comes to the display, Nokia didn’t make many improvements. The phone is 6.5 inches tall and has HD+ (720*1600) resolution. It has, however, added an adaptive 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate that works only in supported apps.

The phone has an internal storage of 128 GB, supports up to 512 GB MicroSD card, and 4 GB RAM storage.

Price and Availability

The Nokia G21 will be available in nordic blue and dusk in 4/64 GB and 4/128 GB variants.

Both of the variants will be available in Safaricom outlets and other Kenyan dealer shops with MKOPA for device financing and Open Channel.

These are the prices for the Nokia G21 in Kenya:

KSh 19,999 ($173,76) for 4/64 GB variant

KSh 21,999 ($191,14) for 4/128 GB variant

What reviewers think

Tech Advisor‘s Lloyd Coombes says that looks like “a compelling option at first blush”. However, Coombes also points out that the phone has a mediocre camera quality. He suggests that the phone doesn’t stand a chance against the Redmi 10 that’s within the same price range and has a resolution of 1080p compared to the G21’s 720p.

By Zintle Nkohla

