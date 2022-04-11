New Content Rules Target Firms & Creators in Kenya

Broadcasters, content creators, and online streaming service platforms in Kenya will start classifying content under new regulations meant to keep up with increased production.

According to Business Daily, commercial TVs and radios will review 70 percent of the content aired for age appropriateness to show if it’s good for watching from a certain age, with the Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) reviewing the other 30 percent.

This will target pre-recorded shows like movies, advertisements, and telenovelas. Netflix, Showmax, and Amazon will also review 70 percent of their movies and add KFCB’s age-appropriate symbols.

“Classification of one-day content can take one week and we are not able to keep up. So the involvement of the industry is to ensure compliance while coping up with digital expansion,” said KFCB acting CEO Christopher Wambua.

Classification law in Kenya will apply as follows :

A movie of 45 minutes to one hour: Sh4,500 ($ 38,97 ) and Sh6,000 ($51,96)

) and Sh6,000 ($51,96) Commercials: Sh1,000 ($8.66)

Music items: Sh300 ($2.60) per item

Failure to comply with the classification laws will see broadcasters or online streaming platforms submit 100 percent content to the KFCB and pay an Sh100,000 ($866,55) fine in line with the Films and Stageplays Act, Chapter 222.

“With the existing staffing levels, the film and broadcast content regulator, KFCB, cannot cope with the legal requirement to examine and classify all audiovisual content meant for broadcast, distribution, and exhibition in the country,” the KFCB said.

According to Business Daily, the new rules will ease the process of classification for broadcasters and facilitate an enabling regulatory environment for the broadcast sector in light of high competition from online streaming services.

By Zintle Nkohla

