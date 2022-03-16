Huawei P50 Series to Launch Soon in South Africa: All The Details

Huawei will be launching its brand-new flagship smartphone and its very first horizontally folding smartphone in South Africa on Thursday.

The new flagship series will be including the HUAWEI P50 Pro and HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition.

Here’s a sneak preview of what you can expect:

1. The HUAWEI P50 Pro

The Huawei P50 Pro is Huawei’s new flagship smartphone, which boasts a True-Form Dual-Matrix camera that delivers true-to-life imagery with high clarity. It also features XD Fusion Pro, an improved imaging solution that incorporates a new super colour filter system, a True-Chroma image engine and super HDR technology to significantly improve detail, colour and dynamic range.

The Huawei P50 Pro also supports a 100x zoom with a total zoom range of up to 200x when used in conjunction with the wide-angle and periscope lens to help photograph any object at any distance.

It has a 3D True-Chroma 6.6-inch curved glass display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Huawei says this is 8.5mm slim with a 4360mAh battery.

The battery has an impressive battery life, as well as fast charging capabilities, and supports both 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge and 50W Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge, Huawei says.

2. HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition

Huawei’s first horizontally foldable smartphone features an all-new hinge system that folds the phone into an ultra-slim, lightweight body.

The Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition fully supports the technology featured in the Huawei P50 Pro, including the True-Chroma image engine and HUAWEI XD Optics and one of its main features is the selfie camera, which uses selfie algorithms and a large camera sensor to boost low light performance.

Furthermore, the Pocket Premium Edition’s Ultra Spectrum Camera combines “powerful” hardware and software, and their P3 wide range gamut offers over 1 billion colours for authentic tones and pictures, “to help capture exactly what you see.”

When it’s folded, the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition’s cover screen supports the display of notifications, schedule, calendar, music and weather, and allows you to control other features. A range of themes are also available, so you can customise your cover screen to suit your taste and style.

