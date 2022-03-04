4th Edition Cyberx Africa Summit, Momentum in Cyber Resilience Across Africa

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digitalization around the world, but as life has shifted increasingly online, cybercriminals have exploited the opportunity to attack vital digital infrastructure. States across Africa, where digital capacity continues to lag behind the rest of the world, have emerged as a favourite target of cybercriminals, with costly consequences.

As a result, cybersecurity initiatives related to COVID-19 have been mostly led by the private sector, especially professional and sectoral federations. These are rarely enough, as it’s a long, hard grind for most companies just to cope with the business impact of the pandemic on their day-to-day activities.

The 4th Edition of Cyberx Series and 1st Edition of Cyberx Africa Summit takes place on 31st March – 1st April 2022 (Virtual), The event will focus on key challenges and threats to Cyber Security in the African continent and bring together thought leaders, CISOs and Security leaders from the emerging markets to discuss best practices, talent management and promotion of cyber security awareness for future CISOs’

To attend this upcoming event, please reach us at info@ibentoglobal.com

By Staff Writer.