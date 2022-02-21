vivo V23 5G Launches in Kenya

China-based vivo Smartphone has launched its V23 5G model smartphone in Kenya, a photography oriented device with special features for selfies, a colour changing design and a high-performance 5G experience.

Specifications and Features

The V23 5G comes with a 50MP AF front camera and 8MP super-wide angle front camera.

The exterior features a natural yet standout look and feel. The innovative exterior combines vivo’s flat frame design with a unique body surface using Fluorite AG technology for an exceptional soft feel.

The V23 5G also features a special colour-changing exterior that changes colour under direct sunlight.

“At vivo, we strive to create the ultimate mobile experience combining innovation, cutting-edge capabilities and style for people who seek daring new ways to express their individuality. The V23 5G delivers exceptional camera capabilities in various aspects for stunning quality selfies and portrait shots, while wrapped in a lightweight, elegant design that is fashionable yet diverse in appeal with its unique colour-changing surface,” said James Irungu, Brand and Communications Manager, vivo Kenya.

Elevating Photography with the V23 5G

The combination of the 50MP AF front camera and 8MP super wide-angle front camera delivers a range of new features to meet the needs of individuals who demand both style and functionality.

Consumers can now capture hyper-clear portraits with an all-new 50MP AF front camera with a Customized JNV Sensor and autofocus. Amazing night portraits with the Dual Tone Spotlight and front camera’s AI Extreme Night mode allow for better shots in dark lighting.

Stylized portraits are also maximized with the new Party Portrait feature to capture captivating party scenes and the Multi-Style Portrait feature for more fun ways to capture special moments.

The V23 5G can capture super-wide views, even on the front camera, thus solving the pain point of not being able to include everyone in a group selfie photo. The new Natural Portrait feature meets a diverse range of selfie needs with its optional beautification features.

AI algorithms can enhance face details, as well as dual-tone spotlight elements. Low-light night portraits are taken to the next level via the Super Wide-Angle Night Portrait mode that perfectly captures those atmospheric night-time party moments.

The V23 5G also features AI Face Beauty mode as part of the 4K Selfie Video feature with boosted post-editing capabilities to touch up faces and visuals.

Support for 4K selfie videos means users can now also record videos more easily and enjoy greater flexibility when editing. The triple rear camera module consisting of a 64MP night camera, an 8MP super wide-angle camera and a 2MP super macro camera supports Super Night Mode to deliver unmatched performance in the dark.

Super clear picture quality is further enhanced with the Bokeh Flare Portrait feature for both front and rear cameras.

In addition, the dual-camera bokeh effect for the V23 5G’s front camera allows users to achieve the highly-desired professional ‘background blur’ in still images — a prized feature that eludes most single-camera technology in the industry today.

Design

The V23 5G is designed to deliver a unique look and feel with a diverse appeal to suit multiple styles, all within a 7.39mm ultra-slim body and one-piece metal flat frame that creates the perfect fit in the hand.

The design is complemented by Fluorite AG to provide a super fine and textured feel that is soft to touch yet resistant to fingerprints. The sleek look is enhanced by the colour-changing surface to reflect diverse and expressive individuals in appearance and mood, from warm comforting hues to cool, sharp tones.

A Smoother User Experience

Finally, the V23 5G features new hardware upgrades to deliver what vivo says is “industry-leading performance” across all usage scenarios. The smartphone delivers “flagship-level performance” via the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, allowing vivo to continue its track record of delivering a premium experience, fast app startup and installation speeds, plus dual-mode 5G standby

Gamers can enjoy super smooth performance with a 90Hz refresh rate display, extended RAM 2.0, a Liquid Cooling System and Ultra Game Mode for optimal gameplay.

The new V23 5G also features a 44W FlashCharge capability that can power up the super-slim 4200mAh(TYP) battery quickly and efficiently.

Pricing and Availability

The V23 5G will be available in Kenya going at a retail price of Ksh59,999 ($527.74).

