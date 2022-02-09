Paving Way for Improved Healthcare With Mobile Device Management

The field of medicine is one of the most continuously evolving fields and rightly so. Gone are the days when doctors prescribed broad-spectrum medicines to treat generic illnesses. We live in a time of personalized medicines and m-health.

M-health, also known as mobile health, is a practice that came into being over the last decade owing to the dawn of mobile devices. The healthcare sector is one of the top global industrial sectors to have adopted mobile devices largely. According to recent statistics, the global m-health market which was at $28 billion USD in 2018, is estimated to reach approximately $247 billion USD in 2025. However, as convenient as m-health sounds, high dependency on mobile devices does bring along a certain set of challenges.

What are the challenges faced by the modern-day healthcare sector?

One of the prime challenges faced by the healthcare sector is securing the confidentiality of patient information. The healthcare domain has to abide by several compliance regulations such as the HIPAA compliance of 1996 to ensure complete patient data privacy. Achieving healthcare data security in balance with m-health is a challenging task.



Similarly, the second major challenge lies in striking a balance between ensuring optimum productivity of healthcare professionals and optimizing processes to prevent burnout leading to an overwhelmed staff. Following the two main challenges lies the third and equally important aspect of maintaining cost-effectiveness. Implementation of the latest healthcare technology, as well as additional tools to manage this technology costs a fortune. Maintaining cost efficiency is of great importance and highly difficult to achieve.

To cater to all these challenges, modern-day tools like Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions offer comprehensive capabilities to ensure data security and device management that lead to streamlined operational efficiency and cost optimization.



How do MDM solutions play a role in improving healthcare?



MDM solution for healthcare is a cloud-based platform that offers business-oriented features for efficient m-health and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) management. Let’s look at how MDM solutions help improve healthcare management.

Medical records security

MDM solutions enable healthcare organizations to configure passcode policies, multi-factor authentication, etc. to prevent unauthorized access to their official devices and safekeeping of patients’ medical records. Empowering the healthcare professionals and caregivers with MDM-managed devices, not only helps keep sensitive patient data protected, but also provides a paperless approach to simplify the process of health monitoring and data collection.



Prevention of device misuse

A common risk of provisioning the healthcare staff with mobile devices is that of distraction during working hours. MDM solutions help restrict apps and websites that can be used on healthcare devices to prevent distraction in employees. This limits the devices’ usage to business-specific functionalities and ensures minimal distraction in the staff, leading to optimized operational efficiency.



Rapid medical decision-making

MDM solutions help speed up the otherwise tedious healthcare processes. With MDM-managed devices, healthcare professionals can go paperless when it comes to maintaining medical records, exchanging patient details and much more. Medical records can be securely shared over the air with multiple professionals irrespective of their locations. This helps healthcare professionals consult their colleagues irrespective of their locations to achieve faster clinical decisions and improved health outcomes. Telehealth and Remote Care

Telehealth is a form of remote medical assistance that helps medical professionals connect with patients over the telephone to provide instant consultations. MDM solutions make BYOD (Bring-your-own-device) management possible even in the healthcare sector, which enables doctors to access patient information and other healthcare resources on their personal devices, thereby enabling remote consultation.



Patients need not stand in queues or spend time and cost on travel to the clinics. MDM-managed devices make Telehealth possible effortlessly. Improved patient experience

Hospitals and healthcare organizations can reduce their overhead costs drastically by turning their smart devices into patient monitoring devices with kiosk lockdown capabilities of the latest MDM solutions. Regular tablets can be locked into a single vital monitoring software to convert the tablet into a purpose-specific device such as a patient pulse monitor, oxygen indicator, etc.



Similarly, tablets can be locked to create dedicated devices for patient feedback at clinics, appointment-making kiosks or self-help information kiosks to reduce patients’ wait-time.

M-health is the way forward. Implementing the right MDM solution can go a long way in helping healthcare organizations streamline their operations and improve the healthcare experience for their patients.

