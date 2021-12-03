The 11 Most Popular Apps on the HUAWEI AppGallery

With such a huge selection of Apps and games on HUAWEI AppGallery to choose from, it could be difficult to know which are worth investing your precious time in.

Which Apps will provide the most convenience and functionality to your life, and which games will devour your attention with their fun and challenging gameplay?

A good indication is to check the most popular list; those Apps and games which hundreds of thousands of fellow AppGallery fans have been downloading and using.

Here are the top apps and games on the HUAWEI AppGallery, so far this year:

The 6 Most Popular Apps



TrueCaller – Tired of spam callers or those irritating recorded voice sales calls? This App allows you to connect with people who matter with caller ID and call and SMS blocking features.

– Tired of spam callers or those irritating recorded voice sales calls? This App allows you to connect with people who matter with caller ID and call and SMS blocking features. Booking.com – With the December holidays fast approaching, now would be the perfect time to plan and book a getaway. Whether it’s a hotel, motel, or rental place that you are looking for, this App will make things easy for you.

– With the December holidays fast approaching, now would be the perfect time to plan and book a getaway. Whether it’s a hotel, motel, or rental place that you are looking for, this App will make things easy for you. TikTok – Don’t be left out when everyone else is talking about the latest TikTok trend. Get on this App and explore the fun and entertaining video content, or create your own masterpieces. Your dance or challenge could be the next viral sensation, you never know.

– Don’t be left out when everyone else is talking about the latest TikTok trend. Get on this App and explore the fun and entertaining video content, or create your own masterpieces. Your dance or challenge could be the next viral sensation, you never know. AliExpress – With 480 million downloads already recorded on HUAWEI AppGallery, the official App for this global shopping giant seems to be the go-to place for anything you want to buy. From fashion, home and tech items to toys, sports equipment and much more, there are specials and deals on a vast array of items.

– With 480 million downloads already recorded on HUAWEI AppGallery, the official App for this global shopping giant seems to be the go-to place for anything you want to buy. From fashion, home and tech items to toys, sports equipment and much more, there are specials and deals on a vast array of items. DStv – Never miss your favourite TV shows, sports teams or breaking news as a DStv customer, even if you are away from home. With the official DStv App, you can watch live or catch up on the latest episodes and movies on your smartphone or tablet

– Never miss your favourite TV shows, sports teams or breaking news as a DStv customer, even if you are away from home. With the official DStv App, you can watch live or catch up on the latest episodes and movies on your smartphone or tablet EskomSePush – With load-shedding back with a vengeance, bringing uncertainty about when you will and will not have electricity, this App will shed some light (no pun intended) on when you can expect your power to be turned off. Over 1 million users have already downloaded it from HUAWEI AppGallery, so why not join the crowd and become enlightened?

The 5 Most Popular Games

Homescapes – This challenging and fun game sees you solving match-three puzzles in order to restore an old mansion to its former glory. Going room by room, renovating as you go, it is your job to give the place a complete makeover. Are you up for the challenge?

– This challenging and fun game sees you solving match-three puzzles in order to restore an old mansion to its former glory. Going room by room, renovating as you go, it is your job to give the place a complete makeover. Are you up for the challenge? Shoe Princess Race – Your goal is to rock the runway like a pro while changing your shoes and outfits as you go. The faster you change, the more successful you will be. With over 100 levels, will you strut your stuff on the catwalk or be left behind?

Your goal is to rock the runway like a pro while changing your shoes and outfits as you go. The faster you change, the more successful you will be. With over 100 levels, will you strut your stuff on the catwalk or be left behind? Happy Stair Climber – Collect bricks and create ladders to overcome the obstacles that stand before you. It is up to you to keep track of the number of bricks you will need as well as to avoid the red zones, otherwise, it is game over!

– Collect bricks and create ladders to overcome the obstacles that stand before you. It is up to you to keep track of the number of bricks you will need as well as to avoid the red zones, otherwise, it is game over! Angry Birds 2 – A recent addition to the HUAWEI AppGallery, this sequel sees you continuing your mission to destroy the evil green pigs by slingshotting birds at them and their constructions. Join the over 5 million users who are already enjoying this game by downloading it from HUAWEI AppGallery today.

– A recent addition to the HUAWEI AppGallery, this sequel sees you continuing your mission to destroy the evil green pigs by slingshotting birds at them and their constructions. Join the over 5 million users who are already enjoying this game by downloading it from HUAWEI AppGallery today. Happy Block Puzzle – A variation of the classic Tetris, this game sees you put different shaped blocks on a grid in order to try and create rows and columns so that they disappear. See how many you can place before you do not have any space left. The game will certainly test your logic skills, so see what high score you can achieve.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter