vivo Y33s Launches in South Africa – Pricing + All The Details

The latest addition to the vivo Y-series – the affordable smartphone brand for Chinese tech firm vivo – the Y33s has launched in South Africa.

Specifications

The vivo Y33s’ camera setup is the device’s main draw. The Y33s has a 50MP Ultra Clear rear-mounted Main Camera that boasts high definition images and focus, and with a sharp capture to adapt to any and every setting.

With in-built Electronic Imaging Stabilization (EIS) Ultra Stable Video feature, Eye Autofocus and Super HDR function, the Y33s manages to capture images without the worry of blurriness.

The 16MP Front Camera has a unique portrait algorithm, Super Night Selfie noise-cancelling technology, and Smart Screen Flash to make taking selfies in any setting easy, even in low-light environments.

Users will be able to add another layer of customization through specially designed filters with a unique 2MP Bokeh camera to enhance filter effects and help capture that special moment. It works in tandem with the other cameras, ensuring that you will always have the right focus at the right time while everything else becomes unimportant. vivo is including four sets of “Stylish Night Filters” designed exclusively for the device.

vivo’s Y33s also has a 2MP macro lens to capture more details, as part of its configuration. This advantage will give users a more flexible platform to improve their photography skills, no matter where they are starting from.

On top of photography functions like zoom, video, anti-shake, and autofocus, the Y33s also comes with a convenient Side Fingerprint function to unlock the phone in one seamless motion.

The series has storage of up to 4GB +128GB, which is able to store up to 32,000 images, and over 6,000 songs. Its extended RAM of 4GB + 1GB will allow users to toggle between their favourite apps smoothly. Screenwise, the Y33s has a 6.58-inch 1080P Ultra Clear Display. The device is also shipping with 5000mAh Large Battery and 18W Fast Charge, and 8mm sleek design.

Users can pick from either the Midday Dream or Mirror Black, two eye-catching and trendy colour designs.

Availability and Pricing

The vivo Y33s will be available in all Vodacom and MTN stores this November in South Africa, with prices starting from R5999 also available on postpaid deals from R299 and R329 on both 24 and 36-month options.

