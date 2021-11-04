Paratus & MTN Namibia Sign Country’s First Roaming Agreement

Paratus Namibia and MTN Namibia announce that they have signed a national roaming agreement, a first of its kind in the Southern African country.

The agreement signals that Paratus and MTN customers throughout the country will benefit from the integration of two networks to deliver better and increased national coverage for all.

By collaborating, this agreement allows both Paratus and MTN Namibia to expand their own networks and neither operator needs to duplicate mobile coverage in certain areas of the country.

This infrastructure sharing deal marks a milestone in Namibian telecommunications history because the cooperation between two operators will provide not only a better mobile LTE service to customers but also a very attractive competitive option in the market.

“When we launched Paratus Mobile LTE service in 2016, it was a game-changer in terms of the mobile data offering to the Namibian public. At the time, we launched the lowest top-up rate of N$15 per GB and we have been growing the network ever since – expanding our coverage to Walvis, Swakopmund, Okahandja, Rehoboth and Otjiwarongo,” says Paratus Namibia MD, Andrew Hall.

“By partnering with MTN, we are now able to realise a faster mobile LTE roll-out as, in the past, we have been unsuccessful engaging with the dominant operators to achieve our goals.”

“This is the first of many deals in which Paratus will share infrastructure with licensed operators and deliver quality network connections to the broader business and domestic market and beyond. It really is a new dawn for telecommunications in Namibia,” Hall adds.

“We are delighted that this agreement has been signed with Paratus Namibia. We believe that everyone deserves the right of access to a modern, connected digital life and this agreement helps us realise our business objectives of delivering better service to customers in Namibia. We see only positive benefit from this agreement for all,” says MTN Namibia MD Elia Tsouros.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter