Expect Load Shedding on “Short Notice” Warns Eskom

Eskom today has issued a warning to South Africa that load shedding could be implemented at short notice should any further breakdowns occur at its power stations, or if some of its generating units do not return to service as expected.

The embattled utility has requested members of the public to reduce their electricity usage as the power system is currently “severely constrained.”

According to a statement released by the firm on Twitter, Eskom has returned a generation unit each at Camden, Kendal and Medupi power stations in the last 24 hours. During the same time, however, another two generating units tripped in Arnot and the Hendrina power stations.

While another two units at Arnot and Lethabo were “forced to shut down.” Total breakdowns across its power stations currently amount to 15,852MW of power not being generated, while planned maintenance has removed another 4036MW of power capacity.

“Eskom would like to remind customers and the public that load shedding is implemented as a last resort to maintain the stability of the power system,” the statement reads.

“We would like again to apologise for the inconvenience caused to the people of South Africa by the constraints.”

Last week saw rolling blackouts across every day, including stage 4 load shedding from Wednesday to Friday which saw South Africans enduring 3 rotating blackouts every day for two hours at a time. Load shedding was suspended Friday, and as Eskom promised, was not implemented during election day Monday 1 November.

It seems now a day after, the system is once again on the brink of collapse.

