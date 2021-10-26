SA’s Black Friday 2021 – When Is It & What You Can Expect

Black Friday is the retail holiday in many countries across the globe. The phenomenon was popularised in the US as a means for retailers to sell enormous quantities of stock at lower prices, and it has proven to be a successful event year after year.

In South Africa, the Black Friday phenomenon began fairly recently compared to the US, but it has likewise exploded in popularity over the years since its inception. When Black Friday is on, malls are packed, parking areas are opened for free and people flock to the shops in order to take advantage of the serious specials.

This year Black Friday is taking place on 26 November in South Africa, and many of the country’s largest retailers are promising a more massive Black Friday this year than ever.

Here are some of the things you can expect from SA’s largest retailers:

Massmart (Makro and Game) to launch Black Friday “deals” throughout November

Massmart-owned retailers Makro and Game are both set to launch Black Friday-like “deals” throughout November instead of releasing discounts after 26 November for three or five days.

The extended Black Friday campaign will see new Black Friday deals released each week through the month. Deals will feature four weeks of salves across a range of products, from smartphones, laptops, TVs, gaming, air fryers, and more available both online and in-store.

“Our merchandising teams have been hard at work over the past 12 months securing the best possible deals on popular items for our customers, including TVs, appliances, electronics, outdoor equipment, and homeware,” said Andrew Stein, vice president of Game, quoted by Business Tech.

Incredible Connection Promises “Biggest Black Friday yet”

One of South Africa’s largest and longest-serving tech retailers, Incredible Connection, is promising their biggest Black Friday yet.

“This year, you can expect Incredible deals all around the latest innovation and tech. With some great additions to our range and exclusive brands, you don’t want to miss out on tech that meets every need,” reads on a statement on the company’s website.

“Whether you’re a gamer looking to open up a whole new world of gaming or a small business owner shopping for equipment to help grow your business, our upcoming Black Friday deals have all the tech you need.”

Foschini Offering Free Delivery for Order Over R500

Clothes and fashion retailer Foschini is offering free delivery for any items excluding furniture on any order over R500 as it pushes for online shoppers to take advantage of its Black Friday specials from home.

Superbalist to Offer Extensive specials and Free Delivery

Online shopping hubs like Superbalist and Takealot will be offering a wide host of Black Friday specials and free delivery for shoppers at home.

“Superbalist.com is bringing you the best fashion, shoes, accessories, kidswear, sportswear, beauty, grooming, and homeware from top international and local brands – for less. With free deliveries on orders over R450 and free returns throughout South Africa,” the company writes on its website, counting down the days to Black Friday.

Pick n Pay prepares for “bigger and better discounts” this Black Friday

Retailer Pick n Pay is reportedly preparing for its biggest Black Friday ever.

“We plan months in advance to ensure we have the right stock – and enough of it – for our customers during one of the biggest shopping events of the year. This year is no different. We only import a small percentage of goods and most of our products are locally made,” the company said.

More and More this Black Friday

South Africa is expected to see a larger Black Friday than last year as most COVID-19 related lockdown restrictions have been extensively relaxed amid a very low infection rate.

Companies like Mr. Price, Sheet Street, Decofurn, Dis-Chem, Total Sports, Sportscene, Shoprite, and many more will all have Black Friday deals ready to go as the retail event of the Summer is anxiously awaited by SA shoppers.

